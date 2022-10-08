Devendra Fadnavis says Maha govt is committed to develop Neral-Karjat, Panvel, NAINA as Mumbai 3.0

The Maharashtra government is planning to develop infrastructure and knowledge based industries in and around Neral-Karjat region near Mumbai, and is committed to develop Panvel and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project as Mumbai 3.0, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“We plan to develop infrastructure, knowledge-based industries and research centers around the Neral- Karjat region. Considering this, the government has taken up various infrastructure projects,” the minister said while adding that many of these projects would be completed by the year 2023.

According to the report of Economic Times, the government is now once again looking at creating more habitable and affordable zones with improved infrastructure and connectivity. It is already working on various projects including the Trans-Harbour Link, metro network and Navi Mumbai Airport. These infrastructure projects will provide seamless connectivity to the people of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).