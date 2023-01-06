Devendra Fadnavis says Maha industries not going anywhere, natural for investment seekers to visit Mumbai

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to allay Opposition apprehension about state-based industries moving elsewhere and said it is natural for those holding investor summits to visit Mumbai as it is India's financial capital.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said those who want to attract industries to their states or hold an industrial summit have no alternative but to come to Mumbai and that reflects the strength of Maharashtra.

He was responding to queries about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Mumbai visit for a roadshow on Thursday in connection with an investor summit to be held in Lucknow in February.

Maharashtra's Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trained guns on Adityanath over his roadshow, saying there will be objection if he snatches away industries from the western state. See the strength of Mumbai and Maharashtra. If anyone (state) in the country wants to attract industries or hold an investor summit, then they have no alternative but to come to Mumbai. That is our strength, he said.

Every state has its own strength, every state has its own geography and natural advantages and as per natural advantages, businesses tend to go there. For example, Gujarat and Rajasthan have big desert land and that is why there is ample land available (in those two states). Ample land is made available for solar panels and that is why green hydrogen projects go there, so there is no need to worry," he said.

Everyone should feel proud that Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and that one has to come to the city to seek investment, said the Deputy CM.