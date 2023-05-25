Devendra Fadnavis says, opposition suffering from fever of Modi-hatred



Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis compared the opposition’s hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a fever. He was commenting on the announcement by the Congress and 19 other parties to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building by Modi on May 28.

Opposition parties are demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not Modi inaugurate the building. It is unfair to look at such events with a jaundiced outlook. The new parliament building is the pride of this country. The reasons given by those who are not going to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new temple of democracy are ridiculous, Fadnavis told reporters here.

The opposition is suffering from a fever of hatred for Modi, he added. The new parliament building was constructed in a short period which demonstrated the country’s might, he said. Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.