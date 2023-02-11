Devendra Fadnavis says PM's frequent visits to Mumbai a pride for state's people

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was a matter of pride for the state’s people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Mumbai twice within a short span of time.

Our PM has only one mission in his mind, and that is Mission India. Modi visits various states as part of that vision, said Fadnavis. According to a report of TOI, deputy CM’s comment was in response to the media’s question if Modi's visit to Mumbai twice within a short span of time was linked with forthcoming civic polls in the state capital.

Modi was in Mumbai on Friday to flag off Vande Bharat Express on Friday. He was also in Mumbai on January 19 to inaugurate Metro lines. The people of Maharashtra are extremely happy that our PM flagged off the two trains, he said.