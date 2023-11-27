Devendra Fadnavis shares Maharashtra BJP's plan for Lok Sabha polls

In an interview, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis talked about his strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Out of 48, BJP will fight for only 26 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Remaining seats will contest by divided NCP and Shiv Sena party lead by Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde respectively.

BJP being a large party in terms of organization and electoral base claimed more seats, says Fadnavis. NCP and Shinde Shiv Sena will have to settle down for less seats.

He further explains that Ajit Pawar's NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are small parties, which narrow downs their electoral base. So they have to settle down for fewer seats.

2024 Lok Sabha election scheduled for April- May



For BJP, Maharashtra is crucial state, as it rules both state and center. In 2019 it was ally with undivided Shiv Sena. BJP contested for 23 seats in Maharashtra. BJP won all 23 seats and Shiv Sena won 18 seats. While forming government there was huge fight between Shiv Sena and BJP about who will lead the government. Later on, with undivided NCP, Shiv sena made alliance and formed government. In June 2022 current Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde fractioned and joined BJP to form a government. Later NCP's member, Ajit Pawar also joined hands with CM. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadanvis.