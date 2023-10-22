Devendra Fadnavis should apologize: Supriya Sule on issue of contractual recruitment

On the issue of contractual recruitment, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said Devendra ji (Fadnavis) should apologize. He is confused. I feel bad for him. In the Government Resolution (GR) that he read, whose signatures were there in it? What was Sharad Pawar's role in that GR? When you make allegations, they should be substantiated. He misled Maharashtra, so he should first apologise.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and previous Congress-led dispensations, as well as its leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, were demanded to apologise by the BJP during rallies staged throughout the day in various parts of the state. The decision to go in for contractual recruitment was not taken during the Congress-NCP rule and the BJP must find out when it started, Sule said. The protests are targeted at (NCP supremo) Sharad Pawar, who was not chief minister in the period between 2011 and 2021, she pointed out. During this period (Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde, (Deputy CM) Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Uday Samant, Dhananjay Munde, Shamburaj Desai, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Hasan Mushrif were ministers, and they are ministers at present as well, Sule said.

Fadnavis asserted that government resolutions (GRs) related to contractual hiring were issued during the 15-year rule of the Democratic Front (DF) coalition, led by Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan from 1999 to 2014. However, the Congress leaders disputed this claim. Fadnavis' decision to scrap the GR came amid opposition parties' criticism of the Eknath Shinde government over contractual recruitment. Fadnavis on Friday announced scrapping of a government order meant for recruiting staff on a contract basis by nine private agencies, and said it was the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation which had taken a decision to hire workforce on short-term basis.