Devendra Fadnavis shouldn’t forget he also has a daughter: Supriya Sule slams Maharashtra govt on Urfi Javed row

NCP leader Supriya Sule Saturday urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to stop the mindless attack against women in the state by the BJP immediately. Sule’s remarks have come amid the ongoing politics over actor Urfi Javed in the past few weeks. The Nationalist Congress Party lawmaker said, “We live in progressive Maharashtra. Why should anybody target women? Such a thing does not behave a civilised and cultured state. It is my ardent appeal to Fadnavis to intervene and immediately stop this slugfest against women in the state. ”The BJP’s Women’s Wing president Chitra Wagh had taken serious objections to Javed’s clothes. Wagh had appealed to the state women’s commission to take up the matter and reprimand the actor for wearing clothes which she said were indecent.

In response, Javed retorted sharply questioning Wagh’s right to moral policing. Sule said, “When you target any woman don’t forget even if she is somebody’s daughter, or child. Such a thing cannot be tolerated. It should stop.” Earlier, Uorfi Javed had written a scathing post after BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for ‘roaming the streets of Mumbai and exhibiting her body’. Uorfi wrote in her post that that there is no ‘article in the Constitution’ that can actually send her to jail, and questioned the politicians asking why they don’t have anything better to do. She also added that convicted rapists of the Bilkis Bano case are roaming free, but instead, members of parliament are demanding her arrest. Uorfi wrote, “I don’t even want a trial and all that bullsh*t, I’m ready to go to jail right now, if you disclose yours and your family assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. From time to time, multiple men have been accused of harassment, never have seen you doing anything for women, Chitra Wagh!”

In her next story she further wrote, “Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Asli kaam nahin hai in politicians ke paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can send me to jail. The definition of nudity and vulgarity differs from person to person,” she added that unless someone can actually see her private parts, she can’t be sent to jail. She continued, “I got some better ideas for you, Chita Wagh, how about doing something against sex trafficking in Mumbai? How about shutting down those illegal dance bars? How about something against illegal prostitution?” Finally she added, “All those politicians wanting to arrest me while Bilkis Bano convicts roam free and politicians are demanding my arrest. What irony, I’m a bigger threat to society than rapists?” Uorfi added, “Happy new year to everyone except Chitra Wagh!”In her complaint letter, Chitra Wagh had written, “No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude. If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society.”