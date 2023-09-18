Devendra Fadnavis slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for controversial statements on Sanatan Dharma

The winds of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are blowing across the country. Opposition parties, along with the ruling BJP, have initiated preparations for the polls. Both sides are crafting distinct strategies to appeal to voters. As the elections draw nearer, political parties have commenced meeting to strengthen their party. Currently, 'Sanatan Dharma' has taken centre stage in discussions.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently made a sensational statement about Sanatan Dharma, likening it to diseases like malaria, dengue, or corona that should be eradicated. Following Stalin's statement, various political parties across the country voiced their objections. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticized Sanatan Dharma, adding to the controversy.

Talking about Sanatan Dharma, he said, “The oldest culture in India is Sanatan Dharma and no one should speak about anyone’s religion in this country. If someone speaks on Islam or Christianity, there will be an uproar. But speaking against Sanatan like this and calling yourself secular, I believe there is no greater foolishness than this.”

Speaking further about the BJP’s Yatra in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan, he said, “Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh and Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan are getting good support from the people. We will return to power in both states.”