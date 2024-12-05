Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-in Ceremony: From PM Narendra Modi to Salman Khan, Check Full Guest List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2024 05:21 PM2024-12-05T17:21:23+5:302024-12-05T17:22:15+5:30
BJP leader and Maharashtra CM-designate is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5.30 pm today (December 5). Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.
42,000 people will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM, along with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries. Invitations have also been sent to business tycoons, Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and celebrities from the Marathi film industry.
#WATCH | Mumbai | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and CMs & Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union Ministers, NDA leaders present at Maharashtra government swearing-in ceremony— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024
Separate seating arrangements have been made for 2,000 VVIPs and BJP leaders. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.
Watch Live Streaming of Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-in Ceremony
Check the Full Guest List Here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among others
CMs and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states
Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state
Business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani,
Former Maharashtra CMs
More than 100 spiritual leaders
Renowned personalities from Marathi and Bollywood film industries
Famous personalities from academics and literature
BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena workers
Beneficiaries of the 'Ladki Bahin' initiative
Invitations has been sent to the following people
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani
Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay Devendra Kumar Upadhyay
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shri Ram Nene
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal
Khushi Kapoor
Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly
Shalini Piramal
Siddharth Roy
Nita Ambani
Radhika Ambani
Noyal Tata
Deepak Parikh
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Ajay Piramal
Uday Kotel
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood actor Salman Khan
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar
Dilip Sanghvi
Anil Ambani
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh
Gitanjali Kirloskar
Manasi Kirloskar
Birendra Saraf
Wame Kanade
Anil Kakodkar
Manoj Saunik
Rohit Shetty
Boney Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Jay Kotek
Vikrant Massey
Jayesh Shah