Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-in Ceremony: From PM Narendra Modi to Salman Khan, Check Full Guest List

BJP leader and Maharashtra CM-designate is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5.30 pm today (December 5). Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

42,000 people will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM, along with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries. Invitations have also been sent to business tycoons, Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and celebrities from the Marathi film industry.

Separate seating arrangements have been made for 2,000 VVIPs and BJP leaders. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

Watch Live Streaming of Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-in Ceremony

Check the Full Guest List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among others

CMs and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state

Business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani,

Former Maharashtra CMs

More than 100 spiritual leaders

Renowned personalities from Marathi and Bollywood film industries

Famous personalities from academics and literature

BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena workers

Beneficiaries of the 'Ladki Bahin' initiative

Invitations has been sent to the following people

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani

Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shri Ram Nene

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Khushi Kapoor

Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly

Shalini Piramal

Siddharth Roy

Nita Ambani

Radhika Ambani

Noyal Tata

Deepak Parikh

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Ajay Piramal

Uday Kotel

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar

Dilip Sanghvi

Anil Ambani

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Gitanjali Kirloskar

Manasi Kirloskar

Birendra Saraf

Wame Kanade

Anil Kakodkar

Manoj Saunik

Rohit Shetty

Boney Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Jay Kotek

Vikrant Massey

Jayesh Shah