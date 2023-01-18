Devendra Fadnavis takes loss of percentage jibe after Aaditya Thackeray questions concretisation of roads in Mumbai

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hurled a loss of percentage jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena for questioning the proposed concretisation of roads in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had alleged tenders worth more than Rs 6,000 crore were floated at a higher price for the concretisation of 400 km of roads in Mumbai for the benefit of contractors. He had demanded the same should be scrapped.

The real pain behind such criticism is they will not get a certain percentage for sanctioning work orders from construction companies. They were used to this practice for the last many years, Fadnavis told reporters when asked about Aaditya Thackeray's remarks.

A probe report ordered by me as the chief minister in 2018 found that 200 roads in Mumbai had no lower layer. This is how they used to issue work orders for road constructions every year and get a certain amount of percentage at the time of sanctioning, he said.

Once we construct concrete roads, they will remain for 40 years, Fadnavis added. Notably, the Shiv Sena had been in power in the Mumbai civic body for over two decades before the tenure of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ended last year.