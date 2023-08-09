Devendra Fadnavis takes veiled dig at Aaditya Thackeray says, some people suffer stomach pain when good work is happening in Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, made a veiled jab at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray over his letter to the Mumbai civic council on Wednesday, saying some people suffer stomach pain because they cannot see good works happening in the city.

Fadnavis also praised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for doing a good job. Speaking at the civic body's function to launch the Mazi Mati Maza Desh (My Soil My County) campaign at the August Kranti Maidan here, Fadnavis said Mumbai is changing under the leadership of chief minister Eknath Shinde and works of beautification and concretisation are going on in a large scale.

As good works are going on in Mumbai, some people are suffering from a stomachache and writing letters every day. If he (Aaditya) had written a similar letter to himself 25 years ago, Mumbai would have been changed for the better, Fadnavis added.

Earlier this week, Aaditya Thackeray, the MLA from the Worli assembly constituency, had written to Chahal requesting to scrap the toll charged from motorists on Mumbai's Eastern and Western expressways. The BMC was ruled by Shiv Sena (undivided) for more than two decades till March 2022 when the term of the civic body ended. The elections are yet to be declared.