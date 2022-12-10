Devendra Fadnavis targets Uddhav-led Sena says BMC had become private property of some, but we are now giving it back to people

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis targeted Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, saying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had become a "private property" of some individuals, but the present state government has decided to hand it over to people again.

Fadnavis was speaking at the launch of 500 projects that the BMC has undertaken in the city's eastern and western suburbs as part of the 'Mumbai Beautification Project'. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched these projects at Andheri Sports Complex in Andheri.

He also said that in order to prevent irregularities, the construction of concrete roads in the city will be monitored through a satellite. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was in power in the BMC for the last 25 years.

Terming the Shinde-led government as "pro-people", Fadnavis said, This dispensation neither wants to make the municipal corporation as its property nor is it interested in making any property out of it.

The municipal corporation of Mumbai, which was a public property, had gone into the hands of some people. It had become a private property for them. But now, chief minister (Shinde) and we have decided that since it belongs to people, it should go back into the hands of people, Fadanavis said.