Devendra Fadnavis terms opposition double faced on new Parliament opening row

After the Congress demanded President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate the parliament building, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this showed the doubled-faced nature of the opposition parties.

BJP leader said that the former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi too inuagurated the Parliament and Parliament Building in the years 1975 and 1987 respectively.

It is symbol of a new resurgent India, the whole world is shocked to see that India can construct such a big Parliament in a span of three years, he said.

But, see the double face of these (Opposition) people. They say that President should inuagurate the Parliament Building. And then Indira Gandhi inuagurated the Parliament building, Then, why did this issue come up, the BJP leader asked.

Fadnavis recalled that former PM Rajiv Gandhi inuagurated the Library of the Parliament. Then why did not this issue come up, he questioned the Congress without naming them.