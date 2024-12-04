Devendra Fadnavis to Be Sworn in as Maharashtra CM on December 5

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee has officially endorsed Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The decision was made during a meeting of the core group, which concluded in Mumbai today. Following this, the legislative party meeting commenced, with independent legislators who are supporting the BJP arriving at the Maharashtra Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on Dec 5; his name finalised in BJP core committee meeting, say sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5, with his appointment confirmed during a BJP core committee meeting, according to sources.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, secured 57 and 41 seats respectively. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major defeat, with the three key parties in the alliance winning only 50 seats combined—Congress secured 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20, and NCP (SP) won 10.