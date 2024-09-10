Devendra Fadnavis Trying to Arrest Me with help of central agencies, Says NCP-SP Leader Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday claimed that state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to get him arrested with the help of central agencies.

In a post on X, Deshmukh also claimed an FIR has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of BJP leader Fadnavis in a four-year-old incident. "It has been alleged that four years back, when I was the home minister of Maharashtra, I pressured a Jalgaon police officer to take action against BJP leader Girish Mahajan," he said.

देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी 4 वर्षा पुर्वीची घटना उकरुण काढीत माझ्या विरुध्द दिल्लीच्या मदतीने CBI FIR दाखल केली आहे.

4 वर्षापुर्वी मी गृहमंत्री असतांना जळगावच्या एका घटनेमध्ये भाजपाचे नेते गिरीष महाराज यांच्यावर कारवाई करण्यासाठी मी जळगावच्या पोलीस अधिकाऱ्यावर दबाव टाकला होता, हा… — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) September 10, 2024

"As per my information, Devendra Fadnavis is trying to get a raid conducted on me and get me arrested. I want to tell Devendra Fadnavis, who with the help of Delhi (Centre) and ED-CBI has brought Maharashtra politics to a very low level, ' Devendra Fadnavis, I am waiting for my arrest," Deshmukh said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Deshmukh, the then special public prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan, and two police officials for alleged conspiracy to frame top state BJP leaders in a false case in 2020, officials said last week.

The CBI lodged the case after a two-year preliminary enquiry, which originated from a pen drive handed over to the then Maharashtra assembly speaker by Fadnavis, who was in the opposition in 2020, they said.

"CBI has filed an FIR against me by raking up a four-year-old case of Jalgaon because of Devendra Fadnavis. I have been accused of trying to take action in the case of BJP leader Girish Mahajan in Jalgaon, by pressurizing the Police using my influence as State Home Minister...this is the allegation levelled against me. I am aware that because of Devendra Fadnavis, my residence can be raided anytime, I can be arrested anytime...I am ready for it," NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

The "pen drive bomb" contained purported videos showing Chavan had allegedly conspired with trustee of Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidhya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj and lawyer Vijay Patil and the then home minister Deshmukh to frame BJP leader Mahajan, who is now a minister.

In 2020, a case was registered based on a complaint from Patil, who had alleged that in 2018, he was taken to a hotel in Pune where he was tortured by unknown persons who forced him to resign along with other trustees and told him that Mahajan wanted to take over Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidhya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj Limited.

Fadnavis, currently Deputy CM, submitted video recordings of over 100 hours in the pen drive to suggest that the case was part of a conspiracy to target BJP leaders. The case was first handed over to the CID and later to the CBI for investigation.