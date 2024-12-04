Devendra Fadnavis Unanimously Elected Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party

Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, while Ashish Shelar has been appointed as the chief whip of the party in the state. His appointment was finalized during the BJP's core committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the Maharashtra legislature party meeting. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Fadnavis.

The BJP has appointed Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the Maharashtra legislature party meeting. Ahead of the meeting, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that the Mahayuti partners would meet Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at 3:30 pm on Wednesday to stake their claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

The BJP achieved a significant victory in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, winning 132 out of 288 assembly seats, marking its best performance in the state to date.

