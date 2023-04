Devendra Fadnavis unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was joined by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and members of the Mauritius Marathi Mandali Federation for the inauguration ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji always say that India lives in the states. He always encourages states to interact more with foreign countries, with foreign governments. Because he feels that such types of relationships will be more fruitful and I think that's what brings me here. Here we are in this business forum talking about not just our historic relationship but also about our shared future, said Fadnavis.