Devendra Fadnavis warns BJP workers against overconfidence in Lok Sabha elections

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on warned the cadres of his party, the BJP, that they should not stop working thinking that victory in the Lok Sabha elections is certain. Speaking at a meeting of the party’s state executive attended by office-bearers and district unit chiefs, he said they should connect with the common man and the poor who are the BJP’s “vote-bank”. “Do not stop making efforts saying that our victory is certain. Do not bother about who gets the ticket,” Fadnavis said.He also asked them to focus on the poor, farmers, women and the youth, stating that these four sections of society have benefitted from the Narendra Modi government’s welfare schemes.

Caste-related issues abound, but the party workers should not think about caste, Fadnavis said. Earlier, Fadnavis had stated that people of India have made up their minds to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term and BJP would win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bumper majority. Fadnavis, who is the architect of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP tri-party alliance, said that a lot of initiatives have been launched by the government in the state. Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong votary of the idea of simultaneous polls, which include those at local bodies, citing the financial burden caused by the almost continuous election cycle and jolt to development work during polling period.



