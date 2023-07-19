Devotees from Telangana injured as jeep meets accident in Nanded, no fatalities reported

A jeep carrying pilgrims from Telangana met with an accident in Mahur, Nanded district. Thirteen passengers were injured, and three women were seriously injured in the incident. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

While en route to Mahur in Nanded district, a jeep was involved in an accident. Initial reports indicate that the brakes of the jeep failed at Sarkhani Ghat in Kinwat taluka. The incident occurred around 10 am today. Among the 13 women travelling in the jeep, three sustained severe injuries, while the remaining 10 individuals suffered minor injuries. All of them were devotees hailing from Telangana.

Following the accident, residents from the surrounding areas promptly came forward to provide assistance. The injured individuals were quickly transported to a primary health centre located in Daheli Tanda, Kinwat taluka, for immediate medical attention.