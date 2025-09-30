Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2025: Central Railway Announces Special Trains to Nagpur from Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, and Nashik

Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas marks the historic day in 1956 when Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers. Every year, Ambedkarites observe the day by offering salutations. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day, also known as Dhammachakra Anupravartan Day, is a major Buddhist festival celebrated in India. This festival is observed annually by Buddhists on Ashok Vijaya Dashami and/or 14th October at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur, as well as at local Buddhist sites. Tens of thousands of Buddhist followers from Maharashtra and other parts of the country visit Nagpur to participate in the celebrations. The festival commemorates a historic Buddhist conversion ceremony. On 14th October 1956, at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with his followers, embraced Navayana Buddhism. By reviving the nearly extinct Buddhist dhamma in India, Dr. Ambedkar set the “Dhammachakra in motion”, which is why the day has been celebrated ever since as Dhammachakra Pravartan Day. The festival is also referred to as Dhammachakra Anupravartan Day. To facilitate travel for devotees heading to Nagpur on this occasion, Central Railway has announced several special train services:

Mumbai – Nagpur – Mumbai Unreserved Special (2 trips)

Train No. 01019: Departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, on October 1 at 14:30 hrs, arrives at Nagpur at 6:10 hrs the next day.

Departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, on October 1 at 14:30 hrs, arrives at Nagpur at 6:10 hrs the next day. Train No. 01020: Departs from Nagpur on October 2 at 22:30 hrs, arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 17:20 hrs the next day.

Pune – Nagpur – Pune Unreserved Special (2 trips)

Train No. 01215: Departs Pune on October 1 at 14:50 hrs, arrives in Nagpur at 07:30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01216: Departs Nagpur on October 2 at 23:00 hrs, arrives in Pune at 16:20 hrs the following day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Ajni.

Composition: 16 Sleeper/General Second Class coaches and 2 Second Seating-cum-Guard Vans.

Solapur – Nagpur – Solapur Unreserved Special (2 trips)

Train No. 01029: Departs Solapur on October 1 at 09:50 hrs, reaches Nagpur at 05:10 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01030: Departs Nagpur on October 2 at 23:30 hrs, arrives in Solapur at 23:45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Kurduvadi, Daund, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Ajni.

Composition: 16 Sleeper/General Second Class coaches and 2 Second Seating-cum-Guard Vans.

Nashik Road – Nagpur – Nashik Road MEMU Unreserved Special

Train No. 01231: Departs Nashik Road on October 1 at 18:00 hrs, arrives at Nagpur at 08:00 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01232: Departs Nagpur on October 2 at 16:20 hrs, arrives at Nashik Road at 03:45 hrs the next day.

Additional Services: Train No. 01233: Departs Nashik Road on October 3 & 4 at 04:15 hrs, reaches Nagpur at 15:40 hrs. Train No. 01234: Departs Nagpur on October 3 & 4 at 16:20 hrs, reaches Nashik Road at 03:45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Ajni.

Composition: 8-Car MEMU.

Bookings and Information

Reservation for trains 01132 & 01131 is open at all computerized reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in .

Unreserved tickets can be purchased via the UTS app at normal superfast Mail/Express fares.

For complete halt timings, visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

Railways have urged passengers to travel with valid tickets and make use of these special services to avoid inconvenience.