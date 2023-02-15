Dhananjay Munde gives important information on fake clerk recruitment case

A shocking case of bogus recruitment in the ministry in the name of NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde has come to light. Dhananjay Munde has now made an important revelation on the matter after this information.

It has come to light that this fake recruitment racket is being run directly by the ministry. A case has been registered at the Govandi police station against three persons, including an employee of the ministry, in this connection.

What did Munde say while speaking on the matter?

Dhananjay Munde has demanded that the accused arrested in the case should be thoroughly investigated and that strict action should be taken against all the culprits at the root of the case.

The names of the three accused in the case are Nikhil Malve, Shubham Mohite, and Nilesh Kudatkar, who have no connection with him or the then ministerial office. He gave important information on this incident.

A case has been registered at Govandi police station against three people, including an employee of the ministry, for running a bogus racket. The case was registered following a complaint by Yashwant Kadam, who retired from the corporation. A youth from Govandi has been duped out of over Rs 7 lakh in the scam.

A fake letter of appointment order was issued using the name of former social justice minister Dhananjay Munde in this bogus clerical recruitment case. A case has been registered against Nikhil Malve, Shubham Mohite, and Nilesh Kudtarkar, and Malve has been arrested.