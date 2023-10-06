'Dhangar Jagar Yatra': BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar to hold statewide tour for reservation

Gopichand Padalkar, the prominent face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing the 'Dhangar' community in Maharashtra, has announced an intensified agitation for reservation rights. Starting from October 12, Padalkar will kick off the inaugural phase of the 'Dhangar Jagar Yatra,' a tour across Maharashtra aimed at advocating for reservation for his community. Padalkar, in a recent post on social media, stated, "I am a Dhangar first and later a leader." This post has caught the state's attention, prompting an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.

During the first phase of his tour, Padalkar plans to visit Marathwada, western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and North Maharashtra, concluding the journey in Konkan on October 17. Notably, Padalkar had undertaken a similar tour five years ago, drawing attention to the challenges faced by the Dhangar community. This time, his objective is to unite the community and garner their support for their cause.

The issue of caste-based reservation has become highly contentious in Maharashtra. While the Maratha community has fervently advocated for their quota, tribals, and Dhangars are also protesting in different parts of the state, demanding the government address their reservation concerns. Last month, Padalkar had warned the BJP government of a large-scale agitation similar to the 'Jat' community protests if their demands were overlooked.

Following a recent meeting between Padalkar, other leaders, and representatives of the Dhangar community, the state government requested two months' time to make a decision. Padalkar remains optimistic about their legal battle in court, expressing confidence in their victory. He emphasized, "We will not be quiet until we get what is our right. With this tour, we want to reach maximum people from the Dhangar community and seek their support for the cause of reservation and the various demands we have put forth in front of the government."