Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government will study how states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have handled the Dhangar community’s demands for reservation. He was speaking to reporters after meeting a delegation from the community.

A committee comprising state bureaucrats and representatives from the Dhangar community will study the methodology of the implementation of quota in these states. A report will be prepared in a month and will be submitted to the attorney general for legal opinion, Shinde said.

The Chief Minister, emphasizing his government's favorable stance on Dhangar quota, stated that there had been a proposal to establish a committee led by a retired justice to examine the matter. A decision on this matter will be made promptly if deemed necessary.

Police cases against Dhangar protestors will be withdrawn. We will ensure no injustice is done to other communities. Till a decision on quota is taken, all benefits provided to Adivasis will be extended to Dhangars, Shinde informed. He asked protestors in different parts of the state to withdraw their quota agitation.