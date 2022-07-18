Dhar bus accident: CM Eknath Shinde announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for kin of those killed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Dhar bus accident, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

A bus carrying 55 people was enroute from Indore to Pune when it fell off the bridge over Narmada river after the driver lost his balance. "Twelve people died and 15 people have been rescued," MP Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The administration has succeeded in identifying eight of the deceased. Both the driver and the conductor of the ST have died in this accident. Apart from that, 11 passengers have lost their lives. Relief and rescue operations are underway. Maharashtra government officials are in touch with Madhya Pradesh administration.



