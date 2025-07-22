Dharashiv Murder: 21-Year-Old Kills Neighbour to Rob Gold Ornaments, Dumps Body Near Solapur-Latur Bypass; Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 65-year-old elderly neighbour with the intent to rob her gold ornaments in Maharashtra's Dharashiv. According to the news agency IANS, the accused, identified as Om Nikam, tricked his neighbour Chitra Patil by inviting her to accompany him to a wedding.

Nikam took Chitra on a motorcycle ride. En route, he allegedly murdered her and then dumped of her body near the Solapur-Latur bypass bridge. The incident came to light four days later when the victim's body was found in the bushes. Police arrested the accused Nikam and charged him under Section 103 of the law.

Meanwhile, another murder took place in Palghar district of Maharashtra, where the wife and her paramour, who are the prime suspects in the case. The decomposed body, believed to be buried under the tiles about two weeks back, was exhumed on Monday.

A case was registered late at night against the two suspects under sections 103 (murder), 238 (destruction of evidence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the body was sent for postmortem.