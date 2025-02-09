Dhule: Over 15,000 Kg of Illegal Marijuana Seized from Shirpur Taluka (Watch Video)

The Shirpur Taluka police have cracked down on illegal Marijuana cultivation in the Ambegaon area, located on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border in Shirpur, Dhule district. According to police reports, cannabis was being cultivated on approximately three acres of land, hidden among corn and gram crops.

During the operation, authorities seized a large quantity of marijuana worth crores of rupees. The ongoing crackdown, led by the Sangvi police, took place just 500 metres from the Madhya Pradesh border. Since the operation began yesterday, two tractors have already been loaded with confiscated ganja, with police estimating a total seizure of around 16,000 kg—8,000 kg already recovered and another 8,000 kg yet to be confiscated.

Dhule, Maharashtra: In Shirpur Taluka, Dhule district, police have destroyed large-scale illegal marijuana cultivation near the Madhya Pradesh border. Over 15,000 kg of marijuana has been seized. The investigation is ongoing, with special teams formed to arrest the culprits… pic.twitter.com/fz3IzzGRoK — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2025

Officials revealed that the cannabis was cultivated using modern agricultural techniques, including drip irrigation, and was located 15–20 km from the nearest police station.

While cannabis cultivation is permitted in certain states like Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur, it remains illegal in Maharashtra. Some farmers, however, have advocated for its legalisation as an alternative crop due to its high market value compared to traditional crops.