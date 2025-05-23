Dhule: Rs 1.8 Crore Cash Found at Govt Guest House Sparks Political Row; Maharashtra CM Orders SIT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe after Rs 1.8 crore cash was found in a government guest house in Dhule district on Thursday, May 22, reported The Times of India. Authorities state that the money was recovered after receiving a tip-off. However, no FIR has been registered yet, while the police sealed the room where the money was discovered.

State legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde and Kishore Patil, along with other members of the state legislature, have been suspended. Former Shiv Sena UBT MLA Anil Gote alleged that the money was meant for Arjun Khotkar, an MLA of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and chairperson of the Estimates Committee of the legislature, which scrutinises government spending of public money, as per TOI.

According to the Gote, "the room was book on the name of Kishor Patil, who is also Khotkar's assistant and had been staying at the guest house for the last couple of days."

Khotkar, however, dismissed the allegations, saying Gote is in the habit of making such baseless allegations. "I checked with Patil and he clarified he had booked a different room and not the one in question." he said.