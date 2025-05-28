Dhule-Solapur Highway Accident: Eight Injured as Car Crashes into Canal Bridge Near Wadigodri

A car heading from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pandharpur for a religious visit crashed into the railing of a bridge over the left canal near Wadigodri. The incident occurred due to the driver losing control of the vehicle. Eight people were injured in the accident. Fortunately, the car did not fall into the canal, and due to the airbags deploying, the driver and front passenger did not get any serious injuries. The accident-involved car was on its way from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pandharpur. While descending from the Wadigodri flyover on the Dhule-Solapur highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into the bridge over the left canal. A major tragedy was averted as the car narrowly escaped falling into the canal.

Accidents are on the rise on the Dhule-Solapur highway, mainly due to negligence, overspeeding, and lack of control over vehicles.

The names of the people injured in this accident are as follows:

All residents of Donagaon Tambe, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Housabai Harishchandra Tambe (age 70) Vishnu Harishchandra Tambe (age 55) Sarla Vishnu Tambe (age 40) Vaibhav Vishnu Tambe (age 18) Vrushali Vishnu Tambe (age 17)

Residents of Gharegaon:

Meera Ramesh Lahane (age 40) Preeti Ramesh Lahane (age 19)

Resident Of Kadethan

Kaushalyabai Bhimrao Jadhav (age 70)

Rescue Operation:

After the accident, locals from Wadigodri promptly carried out rescue operations, breaking open the car doors to pull out the injured. With the help of two ambulances from the Wadigodri Primary Health Center, the injured were shifted to the rural hospital in Pachod. Some of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.