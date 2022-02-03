Dia Mirza captures her baby boy talking to plants
Seems like actor Dia Mirza's baby boy Avyaan is already following his mother's footsteps in expressing his love for nature.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actor shared a clip of her son making the cutest baby squeals while staring out of his balcony.
Dia wrote in the caption, "Yes baby, there is a distinct rhythm in nature. Keep responding to that beat! Avyaan Azaad loves talking to plants!"
Friends and colleagues from the film industry poured in love-filled comments.
"Sweet baby boy," Bipasha Basu wrote.
New moms Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons respectively.
For the unversed, Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021.
