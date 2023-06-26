Dictatorship is currently underway in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the Dictatorship is currently underway in Maharashtra and many scams are happening here. When we were in government, work was done for the state's people.

Now, the Municipal Commissioner is not in the city for 2 days. In monsoon, Uddhav Thackeray used to go on the spot and inspect the situation but this CM is not doing that. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not taking any responsibility.

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs have had moderate to heavy rain, and the meteorological service has forecast further showers over the coming day with the chance of sporadic intense rain spells, officials said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 31 mm, 54 mm and 59 mm average rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. IMD has predicted moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells in the next 24 hours, he said.