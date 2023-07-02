Did not join under pressure of legal cases’: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujabal

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has taken oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, in a move that has taken political watchers by surprise.The former leader of opposition of the Maharashtra assembly has the support of nine MLAs, who have taken oath in cabinet ministers’ positions.

MLAs who are with Pawar are Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal. The 75-year-old Nashik-born leader served as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra from October 1999 to December 2003. He also served as Minister of Public Works Department and Minister of Home Affairs in Government of Maharashtra.

They (opposition) are saying that we are here because we have cases against us and we are under pressure. Most of us either no longer have cases against us or the investigations are underway. The Court has not taken any coercive steps against us because there is nothing concrete against us. So saying that we joined because we were under pressure is not correct," said Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujabal.