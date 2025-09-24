‘Did Not Want To Be a Doctor': Maharashtra NEET Topper Anurag Borkar Dies by Suicide

Anurag Anil Borkar, a 19-year-old NEET topper from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, died by suicide on the day of his university admission. The top ranker of the national medical entrance test has taken this extreme step when he was about to leave for university. The tragedy shocked Nawargaon villagers in Sindewahi taluka.

Borkar had scored 99.99% in the NEET undergraduate (UG) 2025 examination. His hard work earned him an All India Rank of 1475 in the highly competitive medical examination in the OBC category. Before this extreme step, he was prepared to travel to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh for admission to an MBBS course to become a doctor, reported NDTV.

According to the Police, Borkar committed suicide at his residence before travelling to Gorakhpur for MBBS admission. He was found hanging in his room with a suicide note. As per NDTV, police have not revealed the contents of the suicide note to the media. Police sources stated off the record that Anurag had written that he did not wish to become a doctor.

The case has been registered by the local police station and is currently under investigation by the Navargaon Police.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.