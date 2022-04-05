Dilip Walse Patil halts speech in Pune when 'azaan' was being made nearby

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray last week called for the removal of mosque loudspeakers. The MNS leader had also given a stern warning to the Maharashtra government to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside the mosque if the mosques do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil halted his speech in Pune's Shirur area when the Muslim call for prayer was being made nearby.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.

Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hike, inflation, unemployment and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.