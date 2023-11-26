Direct flights between Kolhapur and Tirupati to be stopped

Kolhapur-Tirupati Airline, which is currently running regularly from Indigo Airlines from the airport here, will be closed from December 15. The airlines will stop the direct flight and instead take a halt at Hyderabad airport and then come to Tirupati. With the halt, the passengers will have to spend three hours and five minutes more than before and the ticket price will be more than two and a half thousand.

Since the service is closed from 15th December, the website provides information about the direct flight service only till 14th December. In it, the flight will take off to Tirupati at 10:25 AM. After that it will reach Tirupati at 12:05 PM. The duration of this non-stop flight is 1 hour and 40 minutes. The ticket price on that day will be Rs 4 thousand 241.According to the new service, the flight from Kolhapur to Tirupati will take off at 2:40 PM. After that it will go to Hyderabad. From there it will reach Tirupati at 7:25 PM.