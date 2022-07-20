Discharge from Almatti reduced by 50 percent after rain stopped

Sangli: Due to the cessation of rains in the district on Tuesday, the release of water from Almatti Dam has been reduced by 50 percent to 75 thousand cusecs. The rains also stopped in the dam area. As the rain subsided, the water of the Krishna and Warna rivers returned to the tank. The water level of Sangli's Irwin Bridge reached 13 feet on Tuesday evening.

Chandoli dam area has recorded 9 millimeters of rain in twenty-four hours. The dam is releasing 1835 cusecs from the power plant. Currently, 25.98 TMC of water has been stored. Koyna Dam area received 17 mm of rain in twenty-four hours. At present, the water storage of the dam is 59.62 TMC.

1 lakh 36 thousand cusecs are coming into Almaty dam and 75 thousand cusecs are being released. The water storage capacity of the dam is 123 TMC, and currently, the water storage is 80.22 TMC. The water level of the rivers has also started decreasing due to the rains, the water level of the Warna river has returned to the reservoir, and the water level of the Irwin bridge in Sangli reached 53 feet on Tuesday evening.

