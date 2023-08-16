Discontented Shinde faction MLAs reach out to Uddhav Thackeray amidst growing political unrest

Ajit Pawar's role has accelerated the politics of the state. Meetings with political leaders have increased. The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar a few days ago has shaken politics. Meanwhile, information has come to light that Uddhav Thackeray has been contacted by the discontented MLAs of the Shinde group.

Eknath Shinde Group's Role Triggers Significant Shiv Sena Division. Ajit Pawar's Influence Sparks Major NCP Rift. Speculations Arise Over Impending Political Upheaval.

Reports Suggest Discontented Shinde Faction MLAs Reach Out to Matoshree.

A group of Shinde faction MLAs were preparing to meet Uddhav Thackeray on July 27. These MLAs expressed their desire to hold a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray. However, Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly declined the request for the meeting, Times of India reported.

S Shinde Group MLA and Minister Uday Samant Dismisses Reports. Uday Samant stated, 'Misinformation has been circulating in recent days. A few of our MLAs were planning to meet Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday