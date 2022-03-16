Disha Salian case: Court grants pre-arrest bail to Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane

Mumbai, March 16 A Dindoshi Sessions Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane in a complaint lodged by the Malvani Police Station.

The Ranes both of Bharatiya Janata Party had moved the Sessions Court after the Mumbai Police lodged a complaint against them in the Disha Salian case.

Soon after the anticipatory bail order was passed, Nitesh Rane accused the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi government of hatching a conspiracy to pressurise them, but the court ruled in their favour.

"In a democracy, it's the duty of elected representatives to raise their voice wherever there is injustice. We shall do whatever that is required to ensure justice to Disha Salian," Rane Jr. said.

Disha Salian, a business associate of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is said to have committed suicide on June 8, 2020. A week later, Singh was also found dead at his Bandra home, triggering a major political row.

Nitesh Rane alleged that things started moving against them after Shiv Sena's Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited her parents Satish and Vasanti Salian at their Mumbai home on February 22.

"We are told that the Mumbai Police has prepared a list targetting several BJP leaders... Our demand is probe the CDR records of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey," he urged.

He added that during their 9-hour interrogation, the Mumbai Police team wanted to know from where they got the evidence and why it was not being handed over to the police.

"However, we told the police that we shall provide all the evidence to the Central Bureau of Investigation," Nitesh Rane said.

Last month, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil, and the Ranes had threatened to make a 'mega-expose' to solve the mystery behind Disha Salian's death.

Prior to that, Narayan Rane had claimed that Disha Salian was eliminated as she knew certain 'secrets' and raised doubts on her death probe, but the Salian family hit back saying that the Mumbai Police had completed its probe, and the family is now trying to move ahead.

Taking strong umbrage at the manner in which their daughter's death was being exploited by "certain leaders" (of the BJP), the aged Salian couple warned that if this does not stop, they would "take some drastic steps" for which only the politic would be responsible.

They submitted a complaint to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Rupali Chakankar who assured a probe and later the Malvani Police lodged a case against the Rane duo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor