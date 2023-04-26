District Collector Manisha Khatri receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award in IAS promising category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. This year in the IAS category, District Collector Manisha Khatri was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. Khatri is an IAS officer of 2014 batch.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.