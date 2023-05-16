Disturbing trend: 450 girls, women missing in Nagpur, averaging 4 cases daily

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2023 01:48 PM

ir="ltr">In the past four months, approximately 900 individuals have been reported as missing in Nagpur. What's concerning is that more than half of these reports are about missing women. The data shows that around 450 girls or women went missing during this

period, averaging four missing cases every day. These numbers raise various questions and warrant further investigation.

Between January 1 and April 30, a total of 912 reports of missing persons were lodged at different police stations in the city, as per data obtained by Lokmat Times. Out of these cases, 471 involved women.

The number of minor girls who went missing in the last four months is concerning, with 36 girls aged 18 or below reported missing. Most of these girls left their homes voluntarily, for various reasons.

Because of frequent interactions on social media, some girls become involved in love affairs and end up in difficult situations. In order to escape family pressure, many girls choose to leave their homes.

Parents must have effective communication with their underage daughters. They should be aware of their daughter's social circle, including friends and colleagues.