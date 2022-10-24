Diwali 2022: CM Eknath Shinde joins Mumbai students to take pledge against bursting crackers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the school students of Mumbai in taking an oath of going green this Diwali. The students and the Chief Minister swore not to burst crackers during the annual festival.

Our festivals are linked with nature and so, we must not pollute it and to maintain the balance of nature, we will avoid using plastic, and when our birthdays are celebrated, we will do plantation. To avoid pollution, we will celebrate cracker-free Diwali," swore the children.

In Mumbai, ahead of Diwali, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has illuminated the iconic Gateway of India. Meanwhile, BMC has also decided to illuminate major public places, roads, traffic signals, etc in the city between October 22 and 29.