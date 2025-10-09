Diwali 2025 Bonus: Maharashtra Government Approves ₹471 Crore for ST Employees’ Salaries and Festival Advance

Even as Maharashtra State Transport (ST) employees announced a protest starting October 13 to press their various demands, a piece of good news has arrived for them. The state government has approved a fund of ₹471.05 crore for payment of September salaries. Additionally, ahead of the Diwali festival, the government has made a major decision to provide a festival advance to employees. The Home Department sanctioned the amount to ensure timely salary disbursement for ST employees, clearing the way for over 83,000 workers to receive their September pay without delay.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also issued a circular regarding the Diwali festival advance. Employees wishing to avail a festival advance of ₹12,500 must submit applications to their divisional controllers. The list of eligible employees must be sent to the central office by October 15, 2025, after verification. The circular states that the maximum basic salary limit for availing the advance is ₹43,477. Employees earning above this amount will not be eligible. Additionally, those retiring within 10 months from the date of advance disbursement should not apply.

The circular further mentions that divisional accounts officers must inform the state transport department about the total amount required for advance distribution by October 15, 2025. Employees interested in applying must route their applications strictly through their respective branch heads. Direct or individual submissions will not be accepted. With this move, both salary disbursement and festival advance payments are expected to bring relief and festive cheer to thousands of ST employees ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 21, 2025.