Diwali Bonus 2025: Maharashtra ST Employees to Receive ₹6,000 Ahead of Festivities

ST Corporation employees have received a reason to celebrate. The employees had been protesting over salary hikes and financial difficulties. Ahead of Diwali, the state government has finally acknowledged their agitation. The government has announced a Diwali bonus of ₹6,000 for ST employees. In addition, the state government will provide ₹65 crore per month to the ST Corporation for the next four consecutive years. This move is expected to significantly improve the salaries and financial conditions of the employees.

The state government has extended full support to ST Corporation employees. Approval has been granted to provide ₹65 crore monthly over a period of 48 weeks. A key meeting took place today between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ST employee organizations, during which this major decision was finalized. It was announced that ST employees would receive a Diwali gratuity of ₹6,000 this year. Additionally, announcements were made regarding a ₹12,500 increment. During the meeting, it was agreed to provide employees with an average monthly salary increase of ₹7,500, along with the ₹6,000 Diwali gift, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, ST employee unions noted that “other pending demands of ST employees are still under consideration. Given the current financial situation, the government has managed to address what it could. For this, the government will provide ₹65 crore every month. A decision on whether to continue or suspend the agitation has not yet been made, but this is a significant step forward.” In the past, ST employees have repeatedly protested for their demands, including a major strike during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which had disrupted direct contact between villages and taluka offices in rural areas. To prevent such situations now, the government is taking proactive measures to ensure smooth functioning and address employee concerns.