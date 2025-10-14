Diwali Bonus for MSRTC Employees: ST Bus Staff to Get Rs 6,000 Bonus and Rs 12,500 Advance

In a major Diwali gift to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a grant of Rs 6,000 as a festive bonus for around 85,000 staff members and officers. Additionally, the state government will provide Rs 65 crore per month to the corporation to cover the difference in salary increments, along with a Diwali advance of Rs 12,500 for eligible employees.

The decision was announced during a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House, attended by Transport Minister and ST Corporation President Pratap Sarnaik, Deputy Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Navin Sona, Additional Chief Secretaries Omprakash Gupta (Finance) and Sanjay Sethi (Transport), MSRTC Vice President and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar, Joint Secretary Rajendra Holkar, and representatives of various employee unions.

According to Minister Sarnaik, the government has sanctioned a total grant of approximately Rs 51 crore for the Diwali bonus distribution. Furthermore, employees will receive the pending salary difference from 2020 to 2024 alongside their regular pay, for which Rs 65 crore has been allocated. The government will also release Rs 54 crore to fund the Diwali advance for eligible staff members.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde stated that despite the challenging conditions in the state due to heavy rainfall, the government remains committed to supporting both farmers and transport employees. “The government has decided to ensure that the Diwali of ST employees is bright and joyful,” he said.

He further added that the government is working on measures to make the MSRTC financially stronger. As part of this, the lands owned by the corporation will be developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to boost revenue and sustain the organisation’s growth.