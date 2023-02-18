Do you Know: Why Maharashtra's folk dance Lavani is in controversy

Lavani is a traditional folk dance belonging to the state of Maharashtra and other Konkan regions. Besides being a popular dance, Lavani holds recognition as a famous music genre in Maharashtra.

Recently the NCP leader Ajit Pawar has directed members of his party to not organise raunchy public shows in the name of Lavani, a folk song-and-dance performance that is popular in Maharashtra.

A younger generation of women dancers is accused of vulgarising the traditional folk art form with its allegedly risque dressing and sexually suggestive moves. At the centre of the the row is the famous dancer Gautami Patil. Although Lavani has gained popularity over the last few years, its portrayal in popular media is limited to being just an item number.

Ajit Pawar said last week, Lavani and other arts of Maharashtrian tradition are important but they should be performed in such a way that everyone is able to enjoy them. There should not be any obscenity. Unfortunately, in some districts the obscene dances have been banned but they continue to happen in other districts. If need be, I may raise this issue in the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly, Indian Express reported.

As an indigenous art form, Lavani has a history going back several centuries, and it attained particular popularity in the Peshwa era in the 18th century. Traditionally, performances were held in front of kings or lords, and for the entertainment of tired soldiers resting during breaks in fighting.

Bhushan Korgaonkar, a researcher and author on the Lavani tradition, however, argued that a ban can never be the answer. An art and artistes should not be banned. It never serves the purpose. There have been instances in the past as well, he said.

The current outrage started after November 2022, when a short video of Patil making a sexually suggestive gesture during a live performance went viral on social media. The video made Patil an overnight sensation and led to her being invited for performances across the state. These shows were huge hits, and Patil accumulated a sizable fandom, even as many accused her of promoting vulgarity.

I always loved to dance. But I had never thought that I would have to feed my family using dance as my drunkard father never stayed with us. I started as a back dancer at a Lavani programme in Akluj town, Patil said at a press conference. After she became a subject of controversy, Patil apologised for her errors of judgment. I was wrong. I have apologised and I have changed. Let me clarify that I have never repeated those actions,” she said. The DJ was playing and I got carried away.