Do you still consider Uddhav Thackeray as a leader? media ask to Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde has been making a splash in Maharashtra politics since time immemorial. Eknath Shinde was considered to be very loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. But since the formation of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, there has been talk of Eknath Shinde and his followers being treated like Sapatna. In a sense, the rebellion backed up these discussions. Eknath Shinde left the state with more than 30 MLAs supporting him. Yesterday Surat and today they are staying in a hotel in Guwahati. This time he had a special interaction with the news channel. At that time, the question was asked, "Do you still consider Uddhav Thackeray as your leader?" At that time something happened.

There was talk that Mahavikas Aghadi was being formed, that Eknath Shinde's name was being considered at the time when there was talk that Shiv Sena would be the candidate for the post of Chief Minister. But as Sanjay Raut and some other Shiv Sena leaders opposed the name, Uddhav Thackeray had to become the Chief Minister. This matter was digested by Eknath Shinde but after that he took up the weapon of rebellion as there was constant interference in his account. ABP News from Guwahati spoke to him on the phone over the issue. At that time, he once again stated that he would go ahead with Balasaheb's Hindutva. At this point he was asked a question. "Balasaheb is your leader, but do you still consider Uddhav Thackeray as your leader?"

Eknath Shinde has been constantly mentioning Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva since he became a rebel. But he seems to be avoiding talking about Uddhav Thackeray. He seems to have consistently avoided saying anything positive or negative about Uddhav Thackeray. Therefore, whether Eknath Shinde is angry with Uddhav or not, is also being debated.