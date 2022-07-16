Doctor in Kasba Bawda cheated for 11.47 lakh

One of Kasba Bawda, pretending to be a sales representative of a reputed cement company, Kolar

11 lakh 47 thousand was cheated by saying that he gives cheap cement to the doctor. In this case, a case was registered against the suspect Prem Kumar Sah (Rest. Banarat, Jalpaiguri West Bengal) in Shahupuri Police Station.

The police said, Halkarni of the plaintiff (Chandgarh) M. i. D. C. A hospital is under construction here. With the intention of deceiving them, Prem Kumar Sah falsely claimed his name as Nitin Kumar Singh and hid his real identity. By falsely saying that he was speaking as a representative of a reputed cement company, he lured the plaintiff to give him cement at a low price.

Accordingly, the doctor remitted an amount of 11 lakh 47 thousand 500 rupees to him from time to time through NEFT. He was promising to send cement every time. But till the end, the cement truck did not arrive, when it became clear that they had been cheated, they filed a complaint.

Online fraud methods are changing daily. Robbers are finding new funds every day. The news of his cheating is also featured prominently in the newspaper every day. Still, even the educated people are falling prey to the bait and getting cheated. Some are saying that they are giving cement, some are saying that they have paid the electricity bill, while some are saying that they are giving double refund in few days, they are in the business of robbing people.