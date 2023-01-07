Doctors’ association go on strike after patient attacks resident doctor with knife in Yavatmal district

In response to the incident where two resident doctors were allegedly stabbing a patient in Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, the hospital decided to halt all emergency and non-emergency service on Friday.

In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services with effect from tomorrow. We urge you to take immediate appropriate action regarding this incident,” said a letter released by Indian Medical Association, Junion Doctors Network, Maharashtra.

The Indian Medical Association in the state wrote a letter to the state home minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding to establish a police chowki near the area to check such incidents in the future.

The medical fraternity today witnessed another incident of violence against doctors. On January 5, during the evening rounds at 7:30 pm in SVNGMC Yavatmal, a patient assaults and stabs a first-year resident of General Surgery with a knife on the neck just above the back and injures him critically. Two surgery residents are injured, out of which one is severely injured and the other is undergoing an operation. We at Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junion Doctors Network (JDN) Maharashtra stand together against this act and strongly condemn it by protesting against it, the letter read.

We demand an establishment of police chowki in the area to stop such incidents in the future and a strong legal actionable against the offenders. In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services with effect from tomorrow. We urge you to take immediate appropriate action regarding this incident, it added.

A patient allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Yavatmal district on Thursday. Another doctor suffered an injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague. One of the doctors is injured severely and is undergoing surgery. The victims have been identified as Dr JB Stan Paul and Dr Abhishek Jha. They are both first year residents in general surgery. The victims were inspecting patients in the ward as usual when a patient attacked them.