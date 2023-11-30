Documents on which Thackeray group is seeking disqualification are fake, claims Shinde faction lawyer

The documents on the basis of which the Uddhav Thackeray faction is seeking disqualification of 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are fake, the Shinde group's lawyer claimed.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the Shinde-led Sena, informed reporters that the cross-examination of witnesses from the Thackeray camp in the disqualification petitions could conclude on December 1. This statement came following the day's hearing on the petitions, where both factions of the Shiv Sena presented their cases before assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The documents on the basis of which the Thackeray camp is seeking disqualification are fake, the lawyer said, referring to an email sent by Prabhu to Shinde on June 22, 2022. Meanwhile, when asked by reporters whether an extension will be sought from the Supreme Court which has set a deadline of December 31 for Narwekar to give his ruling, the speaker said, Nothing has been decided so far. We are trying to finish the proceedings as soon as possible. I will not be able to comment on it now, Narwekar added.

Jethmalani, the legal representative for the Shinde group, mentioned that they might begin presenting their witnesses on either December 2 or 7. Currently, he is engaged in cross-examining Sunil Prabhu, who held the position of the chief whip of the Shiv Sena before the party's split in June 2022.

