"Does PM Modi suffer from amnesia?": Sanjay Raut fires back at PM Modi's remarks on Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments about veteran politician Sharad Pawar. The Prime Minister, while addressing a gathering, took a veiled swipe at Pawar, who had served as the Agriculture Minister during the UPA government, accusing some individuals in Maharashtra of engaging in political activities under the guise of representing farmers.

Speaking at a press conference, Raut retorted, "What did Modi ji do? Pawar Saheb was Agriculture Minister for 10 years. He was not just an Agriculture Minister; he was an expert. He is known for the agricultural revolution. The seriousness of the agriculture sector is understood by the fact that you are forcing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to face the assembly elections. Sharad Pawar has achieved this position on his own. Creating a PM care fund is not a big task; Sharad Pawar has helped people through his NGO."

Raut went further to target Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, criticizing him for not leaving the stage when the PM was speaking about Sharad Pawar. He stated, "It doesn't suit you as the PM of the country. Till yesterday, you were praising Sharad Pawar; today, you are counting his shortcomings. Does PM Modi suffer from amnesia? Ajit Pawar should have left the stage when Modi ji was speaking wrong about Pawar Saheb. Today PM Modi is criticizing Sharad Pawar by coming to Maharashtra. Tomorrow he will insult Balasaheb Thackeray also. Modi and BJP only know how to use people. They did not respect Atal, Advani."

Sanjay Raut continued his scathing critique by highlighting the PM's silence on pressing issues during his recent visit to Maharashtra, suggesting that Modi's aim was to defame the state's leader. Raut remarked, "Modi came to Maharashtra but did not speak on the suicide of farmers, did not speak about the issue of Maratha reservation, and the fast of Manoj Jarange Patil because his aim was to defame the leader of the state. Modi speaks about corruption, but the biggest corrupt people Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sitting on the stage with him. Now Ajit Pawar has lost all shame; that's why Modi spoke so much about Sharad Pawar, and he kept listening while sitting on the stage."