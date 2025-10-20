Dog Attack in Jalna: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs in Ambad Chauphuli

A 4-year-old girl died after a stray dog attacked her i Maharashtra's Jalna district on Sunday, October 20. The incident occurred in the Ambad Chaufuli area, where the victim, identified as Pari Deepak Goswami, died after being attacked by stray dogs.

According to initial reports, Pari went outside her home on Sunday morning when she was suddenly attacked by the pack dogs. She sustained serious injuries and died during the treatment at the hospital. Locals immediately informed the police, and officials from the Jalna Police Station reached the scene and conducted an investigation.

Police confirmed that the child’s body had marks of dog bites, suggesting the cause of death due to the dog attack. The body has been sent to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have stated that the final cause will be confirmed only after the autopsy report. The incident has created fear among residents, who have urged the municipality to take action against stray dogs in the area.